Michael Ray Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Wrigley: ‘I Fell in Love’

Michael Ray has a new lady in his life—and she’s got four legs!

On Tuesday, the country singer, 29, introduced his newly adopted rescue dog, named Wrigley, to his fans and followers with an adorable photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“I fell in love with this beautiful blue eyed all white huskey/Shepard mix after hanging out with her all day I couldn’t leave without her,” Ray wrote.

Congratulations to Michael Ray for adopting Wrigley today at @lakeshakefest! We had the best time spreading the word about pet adoption and wish nothing but the best to @michaelraymusic and Wrigley on their new adventure! 🐶❤️🎶 A post shared by PAWS Chicago (@pawschicago) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

It was love at first site for @michaelraymusic & Wrigley! We're so happy to say that thanks to @pawschicago Michael was able to adopt Wrigley and take her home with him after #LakeShake! 🐶❤️ A post shared by Country LakeShake Festival (@lakeshakefest) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

The star was performing at last weekend’s Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago, where he spent time with some puppies from PAWS Chicago shelter.

New kid on the block. #wrigley A post shared by Dusty Barker (@dustbar) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

“So fam I want you all to meet the new member of the family Lou’s new sister WRIGLEY!!!!! Thank you @pawschicago for being so incredible and introducing me to this beauty,” he concluded.

For everyone over the political post.. here is a super cute way back Wednesday pic of Lou waiting for game day! #lou2020 #dontmindtheappleautocorrect A post shared by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on Nov 9, 2016 at 7:37am PST

Wrigley joins Ray and girlfriend Carli Manchaca’s other pooch, Lou, at home.