Pets

Michael Ray Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Wrigley: ‘I Fell in Love’

By

Posted on

Courtesy PAWS Chicago

Michael Ray has a new lady in his life—and she’s got four legs!

On Tuesday, the country singer, 29, introduced his newly adopted rescue dog, named Wrigley, to his fans and followers with an adorable photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“I fell in love with this beautiful blue eyed all white huskey/Shepard mix after hanging out with her all day I couldn’t leave without her,” Ray wrote.

The star was performing at last weekend’s Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago, where he spent time with some puppies from PAWS Chicago shelter.

Courtesy PAWS Chicago

New kid on the block. #wrigley

A post shared by Dusty Barker (@dustbar) on

“So fam I want you all to meet the new member of the family Lou’s new sister WRIGLEY!!!!! Thank you @pawschicago for being so incredible and introducing me to this beauty,” he concluded.

Wrigley joins Ray and girlfriend Carli Manchaca’s other pooch, Lou, at home.