Mert the Domestic Goose Is the King of New York’s Bronx Zoo

We’ve all Googled “job where you get to cuddle baby animals,” it’s okay to admit it.

For the staff at New York’s Bronx Zoo that dream search is a reality. The keepers are dedicated to keeping all the animals of this institution healthy and happy, even the less wild ones.

Mert the domestic goose, has been at the zoo since 1989. While he might not be the most exotic looking resident, he is one of the most powerful.

In this waddling package is a bold bird who thinks of himself as human and he isn’t afraid to challenge other men.

Guys can find Mert intimidating, but the ladies love him. As the exclusive clip from Animal Planet’s The Zoo shows, the goose is bonded with one of the female keepers. Together the two roam the grounds in deep conversation.

