Meowza! These Are the 13 Most Expensive Cat Breeds in the World

Often we spare no expense when it comes to our pet’s happiness. For some, no expense is spared when acquiring their pet as well.
While dogs are better known for their variety, cats too have dozens of different distinct breeds, many of which have their own unique physical characteristics. These small differences lead some to spend thousands on a purebred pussycat.
CheatSheet has rounded up the 13 most expensive cat breeds across the globe, and these price tags may make you meow out loud.
It’s important to remember for every pricey purebred cat, there are numerous adoptable, and more affordable felines looking for a forever home in shelters and rescues around the world. These safe havens include cats of all kinds, including the breeds below.
13. American Wirehair
Price: $1,000 – $1,200
As its name suggests, the American wirehair is set apart from other felines by its wiry-textured coat.
12. Ragdoll
Price: $800 – $1,300
These stunning cats often have bright blue eyes and white coats with brown or gray masks. Ragdolls are known to be so affectionate that they go limp in your arms, hence the name.
11. American Curl
Price: $800 – $1,300
Surely, you can tell where the curl got its name. The breed has distinct ears with curled back tips.
10. Scottish Fold
Price: $800 – $1,500
Another pair of unusual ears! Scottish folds have ear tips that fold all the way forward. Taylor Swift’s fur baby Meredith is a Scottish fold.
9. Siberian Forest Cat
Price: $1,300 – $1,600
Large, fluffy and in charge, these felines have been around since 1000 AD and are beloved for their dog-like personalities.
8. British Shorthair
Price: $800 – $1,700
These handsome meowers are the third most popular cat breed, according to the Cat Fanciers Association.
7. Sphynx
Price: $900 -$1,900
No hair? No problem. For years, cat lovers have sought out this breed specifically for its lacking coat. But don’t expect to skip bath day. These cats tend to get oily and often require more bathing than other breeds.
6. Russian Blue
Price: $500 – $3,000
Blue-gray coats make this breed stand out from many others. This fur is often complemented by dazzling green or yellow eyes.
5. Peterbald
Price: $1,700 – $3,000
Like Sphynx kitties, this breed has little to no hair, but they are slightly larger and more active than their bald buddies.
4. Persian
Price: $1,800 – $3,000
One of the most identifiable breeds, these peke-faced felines are also known for being affectionate nap lovers.
3. Maine Coon
Price: $950 – $3,500
This Maine native is one of the largest and fluffiest breeds you can find.
2. Bengal
Price: $1,500 – $5,000
A hybrid of an Asian leopard cat and a domestic cat, this breed has a high energy level and wild-looking coat.
1. Savannah
Price: $1,000- $20,000
If you want something even wilder than a Bengal, the Savannah is a cross between a domestic cat and an African serval. First generation Savannah cats are 50% wild.