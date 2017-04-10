Meowza! These Are the 13 Most Expensive Cat Breeds in the World

Often we spare no expense when it comes to our pet’s happiness. For some, no expense is spared when acquiring their pet as well.

While dogs are better known for their variety, cats too have dozens of different distinct breeds, many of which have their own unique physical characteristics. These small differences lead some to spend thousands on a purebred pussycat.

CheatSheet has rounded up the 13 most expensive cat breeds across the globe, and these price tags may make you meow out loud.

It’s important to remember for every pricey purebred cat, there are numerous adoptable, and more affordable felines looking for a forever home in shelters and rescues around the world. These safe havens include cats of all kinds, including the breeds below.

13. American Wirehair

Price: $1,000 – $1,200

As its name suggests, the American wirehair is set apart from other felines by its wiry-textured coat.

12. Ragdoll

Price: $800 – $1,300

These stunning cats often have bright blue eyes and white coats with brown or gray masks. Ragdolls are known to be so affectionate that they go limp in your arms, hence the name.

11. American Curl

Price: $800 – $1,300

Surely, you can tell where the curl got its name. The breed has distinct ears with curled back tips.

10. Scottish Fold

Price: $800 – $1,500

Another pair of unusual ears! Scottish folds have ear tips that fold all the way forward. Taylor Swift’s fur baby Meredith is a Scottish fold.

9. Siberian Forest Cat

Price: $1,300 – $1,600

Large, fluffy and in charge, these felines have been around since 1000 AD and are beloved for their dog-like personalities.

8. British Shorthair

Price: $800 – $1,700

These handsome meowers are the third most popular cat breed, according to the Cat Fanciers Association.

7. Sphynx

Price: $900 -$1,900

No hair? No problem. For years, cat lovers have sought out this breed specifically for its lacking coat. But don’t expect to skip bath day. These cats tend to get oily and often require more bathing than other breeds.

6. Russian Blue

Price: $500 – $3,000

Blue-gray coats make this breed stand out from many others. This fur is often complemented by dazzling green or yellow eyes.

5. Peterbald

Price: $1,700 – $3,000

Like Sphynx kitties, this breed has little to no hair, but they are slightly larger and more active than their bald buddies.

4. Persian

Price: $1,800 – $3,000

One of the most identifiable breeds, these peke-faced felines are also known for being affectionate nap lovers.

3. Maine Coon

Price: $950 – $3,500

This Maine native is one of the largest and fluffiest breeds you can find.

2. Bengal

Price: $1,500 – $5,000

A hybrid of an Asian leopard cat and a domestic cat, this breed has a high energy level and wild-looking coat.

1. Savannah

Price: $1,000- $20,000

If you want something even wilder than a Bengal, the Savannah is a cross between a domestic cat and an African serval. First generation Savannah cats are 50% wild.