WATCH: The Meower Rangers Are Back to Kick Tail and Look Cute

Whether you knew you needed it or not, I am here to say you absolutely need to watch this trailer for the new season of Meower Rangers.

If you couldn’t tell from the title, this YouTube series, which just started its new season, is all about taking the butt-kicking, costumed teamwork you love from the Power Rangers and just adding a heavy dose of “meow.”

This means cats in costume, plenty of feline puns, dogs as evil — but still adorable — villains and a beta fish serving as the mentor of this super squad.

On top of this, this season (now available on YouTube and the YouTube Kids app) promises a six-episode, Halloween-themed storyline that also promotes the inclusivity of all kitties no matter what color they are.

If you are still looking for Halloween costume ideas, look no further.