Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.

Meow Madness Is College Basketball If it Was Filled with Slam-Dunking Kittens

By @kbendernyc

Posted on

Sports are going to the … KITTENS.

After cleverly crafting the Kitten Bowl, the Hallmark Channel is gifting us with another kitty and sports competition crossover: This time it’s Meow Madness. Take all the excitement, competition and hustle of the March Madness college basketball tournament and add curious, adorable and fluffy felines. That’s Meow Madness.

Courtesy The Hallmark Channel

This sporting event, which will air April 3 on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT, features match-ups between super star teams from schools like the University of Fishi-gan and the Univeristy of North Cat-alina, which are all fighting for a chance to get into the Final Fur and win it all. Beth Stern will serve as the enviable host of this battle along with John Salley and Mary Carillo, who will be providing play-by-play commentary.

Courtesy The Hallmark Channel

There will be dunks, brackets crammed with cuteness and even puppy cheerleaders all in one adorable television event. The best part is that all the kitten competitors are adoptable baby cats from North Shore Animal League America.

Courtesy The Hallmark Channel

Take an exclusive look above at the adorable action you can expect and prepare yourself for a flurry of paw-tastic three-pointers.