Melanie Brown’s French Bulldog Puppies Allegedly Found After Going Missing

Melanie Brown‘s adorable French bulldog puppies are allegedly home safe and sound after she reported them missing on Instagram earlier in the day.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 42, said she was “devastated” over the missing pups. “Pls pls help our beautiful French bulldog puppies have disappeared from our house.devastated,” the former Spice Girl wrote alongside a video of her daughter training the dogs.

While it’s not clear how Brown’s puppies disappeared, later in the day someone left a comment on the video, writing, “They’ve been found and returned! My boyfriend’s mom found them lost and wandering while she was driving home last night, one I think got stuck in a bush.”

The commenter continued, “No one was stopping to help them but she couldn’t just leave them there. They were bathed, fed, walked, hugged, kissed, loved, and cuddled! They’re very well-behaved puppies and so adorable!”

Brown is not the first star to report missing pets on social media. Recently, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead posted a photo of his dog, Blitz, on Instagram, writing that Blitz was stolen from his home and was being held for ransom. The dog was eventually returned.

“I’ve taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it’s very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday,” Whitehead wrote in the caption. “While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him.”

Last week, the rapper ScHoolboy Q tweeted about his missing dog after United Airlines placed his pet on the wrong flight.