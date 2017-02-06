Meet the Puppy Bowl's Feisty, Furry, Football-Loving MVP

On Sunday, a talented, blonde player hit the field to help her team score three much-needed touchdowns.

We’re talking about Rory of the Puppy Bowl’s Team Fluff, of course.

The poodle terrier mix dominated the gridiron during the 13th Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet. Her winning performance made her one of the three finalists for Bissel® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy), and the votes from animal lovers across the country made her the winner.

Rory’s early touchdowns helped her beat out cuties Nikita and Daisy for the top honor.

Dedicated to the sport, not the accolades, the pup seemed unfazed by her big win.

Congrats, Rory! Enjoy retirement in your new forever home.