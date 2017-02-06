Meet the Halftime Performer for the 2018 Super Bowl

Yes, Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LI was a literal and figurative mic drop, but we’re already looking ahead.

After scouring the Internet for a full seven minutes, we think we’ve found the ideal performer for next year’s halftime spectacle.

Meet Joku, one half of Two Creative Chicks. She is talented, professional and already knows “America the Beautiful” … ON PIANO.

That’s right, this chicken knows how to tickle the ivories, with a beak that sounds better than my ten fingers.

With a year’s notice just imagine what this patriotic bird could do!

We’re picturing a rocking rendition of “Old McDonald” for Super Bowl LII, complete with fireworks and a troupe of farm animals executing perfect choreography.