Meet Oscar, the King Charles Spaniel Who Lost 40 Percent of His Body Weight in 6 Months

Not long ago, Oscar the King Charles Spaniel had a nickname: “Fat Pie.” At least that was what owner Karen Allen of Wolverhampton, England, used to call her 10-year-old dog before he shed nearly 18 lbs. in a pet weight loss competition.

The sales coordinator entered Oscar into Pet Fit Club, a contest organized by the charity The People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) after his weight spiraled out of control. “He couldn’t even jump on the sofa,” says Allen, 57. A constant companion to Allen’s late parents, Oscar had been rewarded for his loyalty and good nature with people food — and too many treats. “My dad spoiled him rotten and treated him like a person, giving him Sunday roasts on his own plate,” Allen says of the dog’s previous lifestyle.

But Oscar’s diet went through a major overhaul when the contest began in April 2016. For the next six months he ate only nutritious dog food twice a day — at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. — and exercised in the form of long walks and hydrotherapy sessions. “At first he could only be in the water for 15 seconds before needing a break, but now he swims for ten minutes at a time,” says Allen. He ended up losing 18 lbs. — nearly 40 percent of his body weight — and was crowned the Pet Fit Club champ.