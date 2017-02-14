Meet 4 of the Talented Dogs Competing for Westminster’s Best in Show Title

The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s first day of fluffy action is complete.

Out of the hundreds of dogs who competed yesterday, four canines left as champions, though all the pups are winners to us.

The best of the Toy, Hound, Non-Sporting and Herding groups were decided on Monday, which mean these four dogs are guaranteed a spot in the final Best in Show round.

The three other openings will be filled once the Sporting, Working and Terrier groups are decided Tuesday evening. After this doggy dream team is assembled, the seven dogs will go on to compete for the coveted Best in Show ribbon that same night.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Take a moment to meet four of the guaranteed finalists for this year’s Westminster Best in Show.

Hound Group Winner

A Norwegian Elkhound who goes by the name Duffy but has the show name GCh. Ch. Vin-Melca’s Daggarwood Delight, won the group.

Toy Group Winner

The Pekingese who goes by GCHB Ch. Pequest Pickwick in the ring, but is better known as Chuckie, won the always adorable Toy Group.

Non-Sporting Group Winner

The winner of the Non-Sporting Group is the Miniature #Poodle! #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/wALrJ5XuG5 — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) February 14, 2017

Aftin the Miniature Poodle, who Andy Roddick is betting on going the distance, won this group under the name GCHB Ch. Danfour Avalon As If.

Herding Group Winner

Rumor the German Shepherd, AKA GCh. Ch. Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn, won the Herding Group for the second year in a row. Many thought she would win Westminster last year, but she fell short. Could 2017 be her year?