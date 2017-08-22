When you’re a pet owner, keeping your dog or cat healthy and safe is paramount. Our animals love us and shower us with affection; educating ourselves about potential dangers inside the home (and outside in the yard) is a necessary part of being a responsible pet parent.

In the latest PEOPLE Pet Vet episode, Dr. Evan Antin discusses some of the more common household dangers that pets may encounter. From cleaning supplies to human medications, as well as the wires and cords of our tech-filled existence, there are plenty of items to keep careful tabs on at home. And if you have a pet who frequents the yard, be cautious about what types of plants (toxic mushrooms, for example) your furry loved one may encounter in the great outdoors, too.

Watch the video above for more important tips and cautionary advice.