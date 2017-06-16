Adopt Me! 7-Year-Old Cat Deemed ‘Too Old’ by Many Adopters, but Has Lots of Life Left

Home: Some pets never have one to call their own. We’d like to help change that by introducing you to an adoptable pet every week. Today, in honor of Adopt a Shelter Cat month, meet Spike, a feline who is having trouble finding forever because of his age.

If you ask Spike, age ain’t nothing but a number — but potential adopters tend to disagree.

“Considering all the life changes, and loss this guy has had to deal with, he is doing really well,” says Nancy Nolan of the Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue of Plainville, Massachusetts. “It’s so frustrating that people feel at age 7 that a cat is ‘too old.’ It is very common for cats to live well into late teens or early twenties, and this is a cat that has been extremely well taken care of.”

In his previous life, Spike enjoyed a wonderful home, where he was “very much loved,” along with his feline companion Simba. Sadly, the pair’s human Mom passed away last fall and family reached out to the rescue to help “the boys” find homes. Simba, dubbed the “Momma’s boy” of the pair, recently found a new home, while Spike is still waiting.

“Spike is very confident, and friendly with a very distinct voice,” Nolan writes in an email. “He communicates very well, and you never have to wonder what he wants/likes or doesn’t like (I gave him an awesome new soft blanket — and he kept kicking it to the side because he wanted his towel back!).”

RELATED VIDEO: Scared to Trim Your Dog’s Nails? PEOPLE’s Pet Vet Shows You How (It’s Easy!)

In his next home, Spike would love to be brushed regularly — “if you just hold up a brush from across the room, he’ll come to you for a little grooming session,” she says.

This sassy senior just needs to find an adopter who can overlook his age and see that he has many great years ahead. “We hope he soon can find a special home where he can resume his role as beloved pet and companion,” Nolan says. “He is a great cat.”

Click here to meet last week’s adoptable pets, The Fox and Bunny.

Adopting a pet is an amazing experience – and a big decision! Before bringing a pet into your home, it’s important to consider your family circumstances and do your research.