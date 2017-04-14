Marlins Employee Adopts Cat that Snuck into Stadium

This article originally appeared on SportsIllustrated.com.
Opening day at Marlins park was overshadowed by a wayward cat that decided to hang out on that weird centerfield sculpture that I want to call art deco, but really am clueless about.
That cat is now adopted, thanks to an anonymous team employee with a very gentle soul, and hopefully not cat allergies.
The team held up use of the sculpture, which activates in some weird way when Marlins players hit home runs. They dubbed it “Rally Cat.”
It’s now a house cat.
