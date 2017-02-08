Margot Robbie Adopted a Super Adorable Puppy: ‘Our Little Rescue Pup’

Margot Robbie‘s new puppy may just be the most adorable little pooch on the planet.

The 26-year-old actress treated her more than 10 million Instagram followers to a photo of her and husband Tom Ackerley‘s new pet, an adorable puppy named Boo Radley.

“Our little rescue pup, Boo Radley,” Robbie captioned the photo of the pooch. The puppy is likely named after the classic To Kill a Mockingbird character.

In the shot, the tiny puppy sits staring on what appears to be a large bean bag chair — his little frame sinking into the large furniture.

This isn’t the first pet the Australian actress has rescued.

Robbie took in the rat used in Suicide Squad — which the Joker (played by Jared Leto) gave to Robbie’s character, Harley Quinn.

Crew members suggested killing the rodent, but Robbie adopted the rat and gave the creature a fitting name: Rat Rat.

“If Harley got something from joker, she’d probably cherish it,” Robbie told Elle magazine about the pet.