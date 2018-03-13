For many, the weeks leading up to their wedding are packed with stress.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd don’t seem to be having that problem. The country couple is just a week and a half away from their big day, but are shaking things up even more by bringing a new puppy into their family.

Hurd, 31, and Morris, 27, both posted about the new arrival on Instagram, introducing the world to their precious bulldog pup Pancake, who they received from fellow country musician Jon Pardi‘s mother.

Roly-poly Pancake joins the couple’s other canine, a white German shepherd named June.

Morris told PEOPLE last year that June is a “handful,” but she still takes her on the road.

Hopefully, this means these two furry handfuls will be making an appearance at the Morris and Hurd nuptials on March 24.