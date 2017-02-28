WATCH: Penguins March in Mardi Gras Parade to Encourage Bead Recycling

When it comes to Mardi Gras, these penguins do not mess around.

These happy feet reside at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in Louisiana, where penguins put together their very own Mardi Gras celebration to help raise awareness for a Mardi Gras bead recycling programs.

Here’s a wild fact for your next visit to the water cooler: it is believed that every year almost 2.5 million lbs. of Mardi Gras beads are thrown in New Orleans. But those necklaces can end up in waterways, putting marine life at risk.

The Mystic Krewe of Tux, featured in this video, wants you to recycle your Mardi Gras beads at any Audubon location (click to learn more) to keep all water-dwelling creatures safe.

“One estimate suggests that a single rider on a super float may throw nearly 2,500 lbs. of beads across the length of a parade route. That’s about 2.5 million lbs. of plastic per super parade,” said Beth Firchau, Audubon Aquarium Director of Husbandry. “We hope people enjoy the Mardi Gras festivities and are offering the public a convenient way to recycle unwanted Mardi Gras loot at any of our locations.”

Last year, in trial effort spanning eight days, Audubon collected approximately 1,000 lbs. of plastic beads.

“Working together, we can learn to enjoy traditional celebrations and support a cleaner environment for animals like our penguin friends,” Firchau said in a statement.