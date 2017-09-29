Manny the Frenchie Raising Money for Pets Affected by the Hurricanes: How You Can Help

Manny the Frenchie, the black-and-white bulldog with more than 1 million followers on Instagram, knows his success is built on the love of others.

That’s why he has dedicated his life to being a ‘philanthropup’: using his impressive social media reach, Manny encourages fans to help the animals out there who aren’t as lucky as he is.

“Very early on we did a co-branded T-shirt with the ASPCA,” Manny’s mom Amber Chavez tells PEOPLE. “So we always thought that would be a good way to take his fame, since we never tried to get him famous.”

From there the pooch’s pet parents have worked to make Manny one of the most charitable canine influencers online right now. After spending several years raising money for local Chicago shelters and for putting an end to puppy mills, Manny started his own foundation, so he could donate directly to animals in need.

With the recent hurricanes, Manny’s foundation is focused on raising funds for the people and pets affected by these storms.

As part of this effort, Manny partnered with PetHero — a new Time Inc. membership club that offers pet owners discounts on veterinary bills and more — for a New York City benefit that helped raise money for those affected by the recent disasters.

This is just a normal day for Manny, who is used to being stopped in the streets of Chicago by adoring fans. Always excited to meet a follower, Manny is never one to turn down a selfie or a hug with someone who cares.

