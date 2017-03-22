Man Walking Dog Discovers Giant Boa Constrictor in Field

It was a dog walk to remember.

A man walking his pooch on Saturday in Banbury, England, happened upon an 8-foot 6-inch boa constrictor in a field near a housing estate, according to the RSPCA, who took in the reptile.

Deputy chief inspector Melanie Fisher said in a statement that the approximately 26 lb. boa is female, not microchipped, and doing well despite the cold weather there.

The unsuspecting man walking his dog was shocked on Saturday when the thing he spotted in a field, slithered.

“It’s hard to know for sure how this snake came to be in the field but I think the caller got a bit of a surprise. It’s not every day you stumble upon an 8-ft. snake while out walking the dog,” Fisher said. “The snake may have escaped from a vivarium or may have been abandoned.”

More and more exotic animals are being abandoned, Fisher said, likely because they are too much of a commitment. The animal charity currently has dozens of boas like this one in their charge — to aid in the rescue and care of these unique animals, click here.