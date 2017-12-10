The force is strong between these two.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania man Charles Wilson-Adams threw a very special party to celebrate his pooch’s first birthday, going all out to make sure his best pal Deuce had everything a dog could ever want.

Wilson-Adams — whose sister is a writer/reporter at PEOPLE — bought Deuce a “Happy Birthday” banner, plates, napkins and a cake, all Star Wars-themed.

Deuce, an American Bully and Wilson-Adams’ service dog, even got a lightsaber-embroidered sweatshirt to wear when guests arrived.

And the festivities didn’t stop there!

Later, surrounded by family and friends, the pair shared a special father-son dance. Guests then gathered around the cake to sing to the totally spoiled pooch.

Deuce capped off the night by popping some balloons — right after they were blown up.

“I had to do something special for him,” Wilson-Adams tells PEOPLE. “And growing up I liked Star Wars, so I decided to throw him a Star Wars-themed birthday party. And everyone on campus loved him, so I invited them to his birthday party [too].”

Wilson-Adams, 24, is a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.



“I actually met Deuce when I was going through a rough time in my life, and that’s another reason why I love him so much,” he adds. “And I felt as though I should throw a birthday party for him because I actually just see him as my son.”

Asked whether he planned on throwing Deuce a birthday party next year, Wilson-Adams didn’t hesitate before replying, “Yeah, of course.”