Man Calls Cops on Friendly Pig Following Him and Looking to Be Pet

North Ridgeville Police Department
Kelli Bender
May 22, 2018 02:48 PM

A pig in a cop car, don’t worry that image isn’t lost on Ohio’s North Ridgeville Police Department.

“We will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard,” the department wrote on a Facebook post about their unusual passenger.

The pet pig ended up in police custody after the department got a call at 5:26 in the morning from a man claiming that a pig was following him home from the train station.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the department admits it initially though the man might be drunk and hallucinating this cloven-hooved creeper.

“Upon arrival, they found a very sober male walking eastbound on Center Ridge near Maddock Rd. from the actual Amtrak train station in Elyria, not the bar. Oh, and he was being followed by a pig,” reads the post about the incident.

It was soon revealed that the stalking swine was actually a big, hairy sweetheart.

Operations Officer Capt. Marti Garrow told NPR that “the pig was nudging the person and wanted to be petted.”

The friendly pig was “wrangled” into a squad car and later brought to the department, where the animal was put up in a police dog kennel.

Turns out the pig, who is named Zoey, belongs to a family in the area. She was later reunited with her pet parents, who presumably gave her all the pats she had been missing.

 

