WATCH: Man Arrested After Video Footage Captures Him Abandoning Dog on Side of Road

Warning: The following video may upset all animal lovers.

On Sept. 11, a man named Gorge Spears, 52, turned himself in to authorities in Texas after an arrest warrant was issued by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the SPCA of Texas earlier the same day.

According to a Facebook post by the SPCA of Texas, Spears was charged with one count of cruelty to animals for the crime of abandoning a 1-year-old mixed breed dog on the side of the road in southern Dallas. He was caught in the act by video surveillance cameras installed by the Dallas City Marshal’s Office.

The dog named Claira-Belle (now KD), was dumped by Spears on Aug. 4 and found by witnesses the following day, then brought to Dallas Animal Services on Aug. 6, reports King 5 News. The SPCA of Texas opened an investigation and took the dog on Aug. 22; she was cared for at the shelters until her adoption to a new home on Sept. 9.

Spears, meanwhile, admitted he abandoned the dog. On Sept. 8, he told the SPCA that he got rid of the dog to try and help his sister, who was unable to control the canine. The statement allowed the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s and SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigator to file an arrest warrant.

The SPCA’s Facebook video of the abandonment has more than 732,000 views and more than 10,000 shares as of this posting, with one comment from a woman named Reagan Henderson who claims to be the pup’s new owner.

She writes, “Here’s an update on this sweet puppy!! Claira-Belle (Now KD) is doing extremely well in her new home! She is quite possibly the sweetest dog I have ever met. From the time we got home on Saturday to now, KD has brought so much love into my home already. She enjoys cuddling on the couch, watching tv, and going for walks around the neighborhood. She is extremely calm and just wants to love everyone she meets. I was a little nervous about how she would adjust to her new surroundings because she was so timid in the shelter, but this beautiful girl has blown me away. Thank you to the people who rescued her and to the SPCA who brought us together. My heart is so so full of love and gratitude!!”

The incident and resulting arrest is a first for the Dallas police department and SPCA of Texas, marking the beginning of a close partnership between the two organizations in an attempt to crack down on animal cruelty in the area.