Maine Governor Paul LePage Saves Dog from Death with Full Pardon

Maine Governor Paul LePage has saved a dog’s life with the flick of a pen.

LePage, who is a pet parent himself to pup Veto, granted a pardon on Thursday to Dakota the Siberian husky, reports centralmaine.com.

Last year, the Augusta District Court ordered that the 4-year-old dog be euthanized because she broke her previous confinement order, which was put in place after she fatally attacked another dog.

Staff at Waterville Area Humane Society, who are currently caring for Dakota, wrote in a letter to the governor that these aggressive incidents are not in line with the dog’s normal behavior, claiming that Dakota has been a “model animal” while under their watch.

“I have reviewed the facts of this case and I believe the dog ought to be provided a full and free pardon,” Governor LePage said in the statement.

Maine Gov Paul LePage just pardoned a dog from a death sentence. No joke. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/IBQucwRKFf — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) March 30, 2017

Part of the facts included a mix up with Dakota’s new owners. In February of 2016, Dakota escaped from her home and attacked and killed a smaller dog. As a result, the husky was ordered to be confined to her home, unless she was leashed and muzzled. Following this incident, Dakota was dropped off at a local shelter as a stray and was adopted by a new owner, who was unaware of the dog’s standing confinement order.

Shortly after her adoption, Dakota was found running loose. While she didn’t cause any damage, her escape from her new home was seen as a violation of her confinement order. In response, the court brought the dog in, leaving her under the care of the Waterville Area Humane Society, and ordered that she be euthanized for the infraction.

Dakota’s current owners, unaware of dog’s restrictions, filed an injunction to suspend the euthanization and argued they had not been given due process in regards to Dakota’s case — a sentiment that Governor LePage ultimately agreed with by signing his pardon.