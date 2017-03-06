PHOTOS: Inside Luvable Rescue, Where Dogs Have Their Own Homes and the Fun Never Ends

An added perk for Luvable staff members who love working with dogs: exercise! "I walk and hike several hours a day with the dogs," Wilhardt says. "I got a FitBit from a friend and it turns out I walk 16 miles a day! My staff is in great shape — walking and hiking and being out in nature is such a big part of our program here." It also helps the dogs cope with kennel stress, "a big problem for lots of shelters," Wilhardt explains. "Being outdoors and knowing they're going to get that hike everyday, to know they have a routine, that helps our dogs. Some pits are here for months before they find homes, so we have to be sure they don't deteriorate from kennel stress."