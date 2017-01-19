Lucky Puppy Swallows Steak Knife and Survives

Macie may have a future as a sword swallower.

The Staffordshire bull terrier puppy accidentally gulped down an 8-inch kitchen knife recently, reports The Telegraph.

At first, Macie’s owner Irene Paisley thought her pup swallowed a toy, but began to suspect it was something more serious when the dog started to get sick. Shortly after swallowing the sharp utensil, the 12-week-old puppy began to choke, so Paisley, 46, rushed the pup to an emergency animal hospital in Glasgow.

“I was terrified. Poor Macie was still choking and, by the time we arrived at the vet, there was blood coming out of her nose. The loss of our previous dog was still very raw and the thought of losing Macie was devastating,” the owner told The Press Association.

A vet discovered what was causing Macie so much trouble by taking a few x-rays. The astounding scans clearly show the knife in the center of the dog’s body, with the knife’s handle in the small dog’s intestines and the blade in its stomach.

Macie was immediately rushed to emergency surgery before the knife could cause serious intestinal damage.

The puppy, who amazed vets with her x-rays, is expected to make a full recovery — and leave a lasting impression on the animal hospital.