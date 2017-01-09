Loyal Senior Dog Refuses to Leave Dead Friend’s Side Until They’re Both Safe

This dog is loyal to his friends until the end — and beyond.

According to KTRK, Animal Control officers in Jonesboro, Arkansas, received a call about two dogs lying in a ditch on Thursday. When the officers arrived they found a heartbreaking scene: two elderly dogs, one dead, with the other holding vigil over his late friend.

Authorities believe the deceased canine was hit by a car the day before, while walking with his friend, leaving the other dog, a shepherd/collie mix, to mourn.

“It was probably at least five to six hours, at the very least, that they were there,” Officer Mike Owens told KTRK. “We’ve seen them where they will run together and stuff like that but not where one of them had already gone and the other one would be lying beside it.”

The steadfast friend continued to grieve, even after officers arrived to move the dog to a shelter.

“He pretty well refused to leave,” Owens said. “Me and another officer had to pick him up and put him in the back of our truck. Then we had to pick her up and put her in the back of the truck and it seemed to calm him down a little bit when we picked her up, but he was still wanting to try and get over to the next kennel.”

Owens believe the brokenhearted canine has an owner, because the dog is social and looks well cared for. He hopes that someone claims the dog soon, so the pooch can have a little happiness in his life once more. If no owner comes forward by Friday, the dog well be put up for adoption.