WATCH: Hilarious Low-Budget Animal Shelter Ad Has Everything Your Heart Could Desire

This video really speaks for itself.

I can tell you that it is an advertisement for cat adoption from the Fur Kids Animal Rescue and Shelter in Georgia. I can also tell you that this clip includes a kitty high-five, oodles of dad jokes, an improvised wacky, waving inflatable arm flailing tube man and one dog.

It’s also safe to predict that this ad hoc announcer probably has a long line of cat ladies looking up his phone number.

But the real magic of this clip comes from immersing yourself in its corny, well-meaning mayhem.

With more than 1 million views, this video is a viral success, but based on the uncontrollable itch I have to adopt five cats and buy three Fur Kids long-sleeved shirts, I think it’s fair to call it a practical success as well.