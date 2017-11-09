Louboutina, N.Y.C.’s Hugging Dog, May Get Her Very Own Pair of Louboutin Shoes

Louboutina is adored for giving out free, furry hugs to New Yorkers, but soon she could be dishing out shoes as well.

The golden retriever’s owner told PEOPLE Now that the compassionate canine was recently contacted by the luxury shoe brand. Louboutin is touched by the smiles the pooch works to spread each day, and is hoping to included the dogfluencer in an upcoming photo shoot.

Louboutina was joined on PEOPLE Now by fellow barking social star King Bentley. Each of the pups, who together have close to 300,000 followers on Instagram, were happy to share some tips for other aspiring animal celebrities.

When it comes to social media success, it all depends on the fans. This means that King Bentley and Louboutina are dedicated to interacting with their followers and answering their questions. One of the top questions Bentley the bulldog gets (aside from, “How did you get so cute?”) is, “What do you eat?”

Both swear by Humankind, a human-grade dog food, to keep them healthy and share-worthy. And both Louboutina and King Bentley’s owners admit that their pampered pets do have their diva moments, especially when all of their posts are met with “awws” and heart-eyed emojis.

Just one of the struggles of being unbearably adorable.