Word to the wise: If you play Hide-and-Go-Seek with Chanel the kitten, you will lose.
Not only is this newbie meower teeny-tiny and capable of hiding in the smallest of nooks and crannies, she’s also quite clever for a baby, as her owner Britney Diane recently discovered.
The young cat went missing last weekend, and after a frantic hour-long search, her family began to fret. Luckily, the kitty’s grandfather just so happened to need a Kleenex. GAME OVER.
Diane tells the Dodo that the kitten is a rescue and just over 4 weeks old. Now, with over 661k hearts and 265k retweets on Twitter since April 29, Chanel and her tissue box are well on their way to social media stardom — clearly following in the footsteps of her influencer mama.
To keep up with this kitten, follow her and sibling Dakota on Instagram.