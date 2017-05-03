Word to the wise: If you play Hide-and-Go-Seek with Chanel the kitten, you will lose.

Not only is this newbie meower teeny-tiny and capable of hiding in the smallest of nooks and crannies, she’s also quite clever for a baby, as her owner Britney Diane recently discovered.

We just spent a hour looking for her. pic.twitter.com/x00nQNP4nS — Britney Diane (@Britneydortiz) April 29, 2017

The young cat went missing last weekend, and after a frantic hour-long search, her family began to fret. Luckily, the kitty’s grandfather just so happened to need a Kleenex. GAME OVER.

Just so you guys know ❤️🐾- the owner is @britneydortiz but my mother (Chanel's grandmama) will be posting as well. Thank you for all of the follows. You won't regret it ❤️ and thank you for being a animal lover ur the best typa humans A post shared by Chanel & Dakota ❤️🐾 (@britneys_babies) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Diane tells the Dodo that the kitten is a rescue and just over 4 weeks old. Now, with over 661k hearts and 265k retweets on Twitter since April 29, Chanel and her tissue box are well on their way to social media stardom — clearly following in the footsteps of her influencer mama.

To keep up with this kitten, follow her and sibling Dakota on Instagram.