It’s gotta be hard being a bunny during Puppy Bowl season — well, until now, that is.

Inspired by all the cuteness that is due to occur this weekend at the Puppy Bowl, Annie’s Homegrown food company wanted to give its fans an hour of bunnies just being bunnies, in honor of its furry mascot Bernie. On Friday at 10 a.m. PST, 10 Lionhead bunnies will compete in the inaugural Bunny Bowl, streaming live on Annie’s Facebook page.

All this bunny bliss isn’t just for smiles, it’s for a good cause: Players on the field from the two teams — The Longears and The Lops — will be available for adoption following the big game.

Each bunny featured in the bowl hails from Rabbit Ears Rescue, an organization that saves rabbits on the brink of euthanization from shelters. After the event ends, viewers will be able to adopt and Annie’s will give Rabbit Ears a donation to thank the bunnies for participating.

Looking for some-bunny to love as Valentine’s Day approaches? Tune in, adopt or simply donate to the rescue to help bunnies in need.