Tall Tail: Michigan Cat with 17-In. Tail Claims World Record

It’s raining record-holding cats in Michigan!

On Thursday, Guinness World Records released the 63rd edition of its famous book of feats and firsts. Among the new honorees are two Michigan meowers. The World’s Longest Cat lives in Ann Arbor and has a 19-in. body. The other title goes to a Ferndale feline with a rather tall — er, long — tail.

Cygnus is officially the domestic cat with the longest tail, carrying around a feather duster-like appendage that measures 17 in.

According to the Associated Press, you can find this kitty in the pages of Guinness’ new book along with the World’s Oldest Bodybuilder, an 83-year-old from Los Angeles, and a woman who has natural eyelashes that are nearly 5-in. long.