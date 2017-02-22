There is putting a hat on your dog as a joke, and then there is Little Lola Sunshine.

This pup is super serious about high fashion. Never one to stoop to ready-to-wear looks you can find at the pet shop, Lola has her own seamstress that takes the styles everyone is talking about — from Gucci, Prada, Chanel and more — and turns them into outfits perfectly tailored to Lola’s tiny Yorkie body.

This dedication to looking “haute” has earned Lola invites to fashion shows across the world, where she can be seen modeling her latest creations. Currently, Lola is in the midst of a fashion frenzy, touring the country to attend fashion weeks in Milan, Paris and more. At these events she delights models, photographers and passersby with her style and cache of tricks.

Fashion is not Lola’s full time job, though. The 3-year-old pup is a certified therapy dog, who spends part of her time visiting children’s hospitals to entertain kids with kisses, handstands and other skills.

Basically, this is a dog worth knowing. Get a taste of what the height of dog fashion looks like by gazing upon these stunning shots of Lola rocking her own canine couture from her Instagram.

Love me up! It's #NationalLoveYourPetDay A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Last minute shopping. Putting the final touch on my outfit for today's show @gucci #LolaTakesMilan #Gucci #SilkFlower #FashionDog A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:31am PST

Who wore it better? 😎❤🐾🎀 #HBPuppyLove #YorkshireTerrier #DogsWearingGlasses #FashionDog #ShadesOfLola A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:54am PST

Getting ready for our favorite gig with @SitStayRead. An hour with Mr. Sanders 2nd grade class reminds me to focus on what it's really all about. 📚 #LolaLovesKids #LiteracyMatters #FoundationForLife A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:51am PST

Did you know it's #NationalDressYourPetDay? ❤🐾 #FeelingFancy #ModelFace 📸@thedogstyler A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Happy New Year to all my wonderful friends from La Châtelaine {Mistress of the Manor} May all your dreams come true! #LaChatelaine A post shared by 🌟 Little Lola Sunshine 🌟 (@little_lola_sunshine) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:05am PST