Lisa Vanderpump's Dog Giggy On the Mend After High Altitude Health Scare

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog, Giggy, faced a health scare while on vacation with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband, Ken Todd.

Giggy became ill Monday night while the family was on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora, tells PEOPLE.

“Giggy, as many dogs are, was affected by the altitude,” Pandora says. “Unbeknownst to us, he had a slight chest infection which exacerbated his symptoms.”

She adds, “After this experience, we have a better understanding of how altitude can affect dogs health and want to make people more aware of this.”

The pup was flown back home to Beverly Hills in an oxygen tank, with the photo shared by Vanderpump.

“Home now,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the wonderful people at Aspen Animal hospital!”

Vanderpump lost two members of her menagerie last year: Pomeranians Pikachu and Pink Dog.

She honored both with Instagram tributes, writing about Pikachu, “Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much… Such sadness at your loss,” adding a crying emoji.

In September, the restauranteur mourned Pink Dog, writing, “Rest in peace Pink Dog. We are devastated to see you go so suddenly… you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you.”

Vanderpump, who is never without her pups, spoke to PEOPLE in March about opening her own rescue dog shelter, Vanderpump Dogs.

“I think opening a rescue center was kind of our idea of reinventing the wheel for the rescue dogs,” Vanderpump said. “I just felt that if we could create a situation where it wasn’t so depressing. People are sometimes slightly reluctant to immerse themselves and go walking into the kill shelters when rescuing dogs. It can be very upsetting.”

“It’s like a puppy palace,” she added. “Everything about it — the chandeliers, the music, we’ve got a lot of great, kind beautiful people who are volunteering, the velvet couches, the coffee tables — everything about it is so different, but yet it feels so right.”