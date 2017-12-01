Lisa Vanderpump has a new four-legged family member!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Vanderpump Rules boss, 57, announced she adopted a Wheatland terrier named Blinky from her very own Vanderpump Dog Foundation on Instagram Wednesday.
“Welcome to the family Binky! An owner surrender to @vanderpumpdogs and now in your new forever home with us,” Vanderpump captioned a photo of the dog.
The new addition comes two months after the deaths of her two Pomeranians Pikachu, who was nearly 14-years-old, and Pink Dog, who died less than two weeks before Pikachu.
Vanderpump, who is never without her pups, spoke to PEOPLE in March about opening her own rescue dog shelter, Vanderpump Dogs.
“I think opening a rescue center was kind of our idea of reinventing the wheel for the rescue dogs,” Vanderpump said. “I just felt that if we could create a situation where it wasn’t so depressing. People are sometimes slightly reluctant to immerse themselves and go walking into the kill shelters when rescuing dogs. It can be very upsetting.”
Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
The eighth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuts Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.