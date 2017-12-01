Lisa Vanderpump has a new four-legged family member!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Vanderpump Rules boss, 57, announced she adopted a Wheatland terrier named Blinky from her very own Vanderpump Dog Foundation on Instagram Wednesday.

“Welcome to the family Binky! An owner surrender to @vanderpumpdogs and now in your new forever home with us,” Vanderpump captioned a photo of the dog.

Welcome to the family Binky! An owner surrender to @vanderpumpdogs and now in your new forever home with us 💕 A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

The new addition comes two months after the deaths of her two Pomeranians Pikachu, who was nearly 14-years-old, and Pink Dog, who died less than two weeks before Pikachu.

Vanderpump, who is never without her pups, spoke to PEOPLE in March about opening her own rescue dog shelter, Vanderpump Dogs.

Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss 😢 A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly… you were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you 💕 A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

“I think opening a rescue center was kind of our idea of reinventing the wheel for the rescue dogs,” Vanderpump said. “I just felt that if we could create a situation where it wasn’t so depressing. People are sometimes slightly reluctant to immerse themselves and go walking into the kill shelters when rescuing dogs. It can be very upsetting.”

Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The eighth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuts Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.