Newlywed Lisa Bonet Takes a Leisurely Stroll Near Her California Home … with a Donkey

Married life for Lisa Bonet is a walk in the park — with a twist.

The Cosby Show alum was spotted on Monday for the first time since news of her secret wedding to longtime beau Jason Momoa broke, taking a stroll with a few animals.

Bonet walked down the road near her home in Topanga, California, with a donkey led on a leash, while a dog roamed free beside them.

The actress wore a brown fringed jacket paired with bleached skinny jeans and tan booties for the outing.

While it was assumed that Momoa and Bonet married a decade ago, a source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple actually wed in early October in a very intimate celebration. Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Jason Momoa Marries Lisa Bonet in Intimate Celebration

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed that they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year.

The Game of Thrones actor is also stepdad to Bonet’s 28-year-old daughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom the source says attended the celebration.

Momoa openly referred to Bonet as his “wife” long before they were officially wed.

“My wife being a very pretty woman. She’s beautiful and I love her. … My wife’s Lisa Bonet. I’m a very lucky man,” he said in an interview in 2013.