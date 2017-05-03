Let This Itty-Bitty Cougar Cub Add Some Cuteness to Your Day

A cougar cub is back on his paws thanks to the Oregon Zoo.

The 5-month-old male cub was found alone in the mud after a landslide in Washington separated him from his mother in the wild, reports The Oregonian. Still in desperate need of nurturing, the Oregon Zoo took in the 4-Lb. cougar kitten, who was rescued by a Good Samaritan, and is playing surrogate mom to the furry kid.

“Without a mother, young cougars can’t survive on their own in the wild, so I work to find them good homes,” Oregon Zookeeper Michelle Schireman said in a statement. “We would rather they grow up with their moms, but when that’s not an option we want them to have the best lives possible.”

Once the cougar has fully recovered from the harrowing incident and is a little more independent, he will be moved to a zoo in Minnesota that has a permanent home ready for the animal.

“Our vet staff and keepers have been taking shifts to make sure this little guy receives around-the-clock care with feedings every four hours,” Schireman said

Until his move and public debut, cougar enthusiasts and lovers of all things cute can enjoy this behind-the-scenes video.