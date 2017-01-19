Let PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin Find the Perfect Exotic Animal for You

“Can I own an exotic animal?”

It’s an important question to ask before welcoming a pig, snake, lizard or any other exotic pet into your home.

Like dogs and cats, when you get an exotic pet you are committing to them for life, and making a promise that you will care for them and pay all costs associated with their well-being.

Unlike cats and dogs, some exotic pets can live for decades and require special supplies to ensure they lead a happy and healthy life.

Luckily, PEOPLE knows an exotic animal pro, PEOPLE Pet Vet Evan Antin. He has a few tips for any animal lover considering an exotic pet, so you can feel comfortable making your choice.