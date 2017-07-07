Lena Dunham and Boyfriend Jack Antonoff Walk Their Poodles in N.Y.C. Amid Doggie Drama

These dogs aren’t going to walk themselves!

One day after shelter staffers refuted Lena Dunham’s claim that her former rescue dog Lamby had suffered abuse before the actress rescued him, the Girls star and boyfriend Jack Antonoff hit the streets of New York City with their other pups, poodles Karen and Susan (who are reportedly not rescues).

Dunham introduced the now 1-year-old dogs — who are related — during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, she mentioned that Lamby was living in California because he preferred the West Coast lifestyle.

In June, however, Dunham took to Instagram to explain why Lamby was missing from social media.

Dunham revealed that last March the pup, “after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership,” went to live at a professional facility in Los Angeles, where “an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog’s specific trauma) loves him so hard.”

She shared that the rescue dog had suffered “terrible abuse” in his past life that made a typical home dangerous for him and others.

“We needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy,” she said. “[My partner] Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.)”

On Thursday, however, Robert Vazquez, a spokesman for the BARC no-kill animal shelter in Brooklyn, where Dunham adopted Lamby, told Yahoo Celebrity that the pooch had never suffered abuse.

“I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue,” he said. “If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for the dogs.”

Dunham bit back on Instagram, stating the shelter had “a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do.”

She continued, “After countless hours of training, endless financial support and a lot of tears he was given access to a better life. I still support him financially and I’ll always be there for him in every way but he’s notably happier in his new surroundings. Why should this story be subject to scrutiny and anger? It is willfully misunderstanding the truth.

“I hope those judging can imagine the incredible pain of letting go of your favorite creature on EARTH because you know you can’t help them be healthy and happy. I would never say an unkind word about the staff of BARC, what they do is amazing and life saving for these animals- but we have different accounts of Lamby’s behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided. I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so damn much.”

On Friday, Antonoff tweeted support of his girlfriend:

nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena. after her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) July 7, 2017

A rep for Dunham did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.