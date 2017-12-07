LAPD Working to Save Every Californian, Pets Included, During Wildfires

Californians are coming together to save and protect every resident, two-legged or four-pawed, affected by the multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

People are stopping their cars to save rabbits romping dangerously close to the blaze, celebrities are speaking out about how the fires affect local wildlife and the Los Angeles Police Department is working to rescue every Angeleno possible.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters (@LAPDHQ) Tweeted out a photo of one of its officers carrying a singed cat down the street. In the background of the moving shot, you can see a haze of thick smoke engulfing homes.

The photo comes with an important message: “For some it might just be a cat. But to others it’s a friend, a loved one, a companion. The #LAPD has a motto, “To Protect and to Serve”, and our officers have been displaying that in many ways during the #CreekFire & #SkirballFire.”

The post has gone on to get more than 4,600 retweets and 18,000 likes since Wednesday, as concerned animal lovers show support for this sentiment.

To learn more about how to protect your pet during a fire, read the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention’s animal evacuation and fire safety guidelines.