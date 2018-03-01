R.I.P. Lily: Lance Bass Mourns His Dog Who Was Allegedly Killed by Coyotes

Former *NSYNC singer, current VanderpumpDogs ambassador and noted animal lover Lance Bass took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce some very sad news. He posted a photo of his dog, Lily Dimples, along with a message that both celebrated and eulogized her.

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share the passing of our baby girl Lily. Lily was one of a kind. More human than dog. She really was so perfect. She will be painfully missed. Today is her 8th birthday. We love you Lily Dimples. pic.twitter.com/gFUXpx4Lis — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) March 1, 2018

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share the passing of our baby girl Lily,” writes Bass. “Lily was one of a kind. More human than dog. She really was so perfect. She will be painfully missed. Today is her 8th birthday. We love you Lily Dimples.”

Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are also dog dads to pups named Chip and Dale. He brought the cute canines along to a Doga (dog yoga) class with a PEOPLE editor in September.

Bass posted more photos of Lily, his lost canine love, on Instagram, along with a warning about coyotes.

The message reiterates his Twitter post, but adds, “For those that live near coyotes, please triple check the safe areas they get to roam free. Our backyard was ‘coyote proofed’ with rollers and all and they somehow leaped over all of it. They also can dig under fences.”

So devastating. Our hearts and condolences go out to Bass and his family during this difficult time.