Kylie Jenner Puckers Up to Giraffe During Assistant’s Animal-Filled 25th Birthday Party

Move over, Tyga!
Kylie Jenner, 19, appeared to be having the time of her life over the weekend when she set off on an animal-filled adventure with a group of friend’s to celebrate her personal assistant,Victoria Villarroel‘s, 25th birthday — and she even shared a smooch with a giraffe.
“Adventures w the fam happy early bday @victoriavillarroel,” Jenner captioned a group of photos from the trip.
Wearing skin-tight pants and a matching crop top, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star posted several photos of the giraffe. One shot showed the giraffe licking Jenner’s hands as she smiled.
In another post, the teen uploaded a simple shot of the animal’s face.The giraffe wasn’t the only creature to catch Jenner’s eye. Another photo showed a pair of birds in a cage. Both Jenner and Villarroel uploaded a group photo of the party guests, with the crew striking a pose in a car.
RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Flaunts Her Massive Engagement Ring, Reveals What It’s Like to Work for the Star
The ladies are known to have a close relationship. Last year, Jenner even helped plan Villarroel’s sunset proposal.
Jenner tricked Villarroel into thinking they were going on a road trip. Naturally, the teen captured every moment on Snapchat.
“Victoria is more than my assistant … we’ve really grown so close and I consider her one of my best friends. She’s so cute!” Jenner shared on her app last year.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!