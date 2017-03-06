Kylie Jenner Puckers Up to Giraffe During Assistant’s Animal-Filled 25th Birthday Party

Move over, Tyga!

Kylie Jenner, 19, appeared to be having the time of her life over the weekend when she set off on an animal-filled adventure with a group of friend’s to celebrate her personal assistant,Victoria Villarroel‘s, 25th birthday — and she even shared a smooch with a giraffe.

“Adventures w the fam happy early bday @victoriavillarroel,” Jenner captioned a group of photos from the trip.

Wearing skin-tight pants and a matching crop top, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star posted several photos of the giraffe. One shot showed the giraffe licking Jenner’s hands as she smiled.

adventures w the fam ✨ happy early bday @victoriavillarroel

In another post, the teen uploaded a simple shot of the animal’s face.The giraffe wasn’t the only creature to catch Jenner’s eye. Another photo showed a pair of birds in a cage. Both Jenner and Villarroel uploaded a group photo of the party guests, with the crew striking a pose in a car.

The ladies are known to have a close relationship. Last year, Jenner even helped plan Villarroel’s sunset proposal.

Jenner tricked Villarroel into thinking they were going on a road trip. Naturally, the teen captured every moment on Snapchat.

“Victoria is more than my assistant … we’ve really grown so close and I consider her one of my best friends. She’s so cute!” Jenner shared on her app last year.

