Kookaburra Saved By CPR Is Now Best Friends with His Rescuer

Elephants, and now, kookaburras never forget.

According to Mashable, one of the birds recently ended up in the pool of a Sydney man named Majid Shahen. Shahen scooped the drowning bird out of the water and immediately started giving the animal CPR.

After several seconds of mouth-to-mouth, Shahen decided that an air pump would do a better job. His quick thinking saved the threatened bird’s life, as the harrowing video above, filmed by his child, shows.

In lieu of sending a gift basket in thanks, the kookaburra has opted to drop in on Shahen to show his appreciation. Shahen says the bird, who has fully recovered from his dramatic dip, has stopped in his backyard everyday since the incident to say hello.

Since the bird is becoming a fixture in Shahen’s life, he has decided to name the kookaburra George, because you should always call your friends by name.