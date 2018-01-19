Kitty Carrier Cat-in-the-Bag Is Pretty Much a Snuggie for Felines

The cat’s out of the bag on the secret weapon it takes to get your cat in the bag.

Kitty owners know one of the biggest struggles of cat ownership is getting your feline into a carrier when it is time to travel or visit the vet.

One company is claiming to have a product the will answer your cat transportation problems.

The Cat-In-The-Bag Cozy Comfort Carrier ($33.95) is almost exactly what it sounds like — it’s a bag designed to comfortably contain felines. Like the famed Snuggie for humans, this invention comes with a place for your cat’s head, but no holes for their arms and legs.

The creators say their cat sack is different from other carriers because it doesn’t isolate your cat. Instead of being stuffed in a fear-inducing box, a cat can now be carefully wrapped in this bag that keeps it safe while also allowing room for the animals to move freely with an unconfined head.

With a shoulder strap that doubles as a seatbelt passthrough, Cat-In-The-Bag claims it turns transporting your cat from a worrisome chore into an easy task for all.

While the felines in this clip seems calm, there is no guarantee your cat will act the same. But we can guarantee that if you use the Cat-In-The-Bag Cozy Comfort Carrier, your kitty will look like the most adorable bean bag ever.