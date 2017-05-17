Kitten Season Has Rescuers Everywhere with Their Hands Full of Cuteness (PHOTOS)

Kittens, kittens everywhere — even in your hair! It sounds like the most amazing scenario ever, we know.

However, the sad reality is that there just aren’t enough homes for all the kittens arriving this Kitten Season — the time of year when cats give birth and flood animal shelters.

Rescuers everywhere, in shelters and beyond, like Jacob Meyer an employee at the Great Plains SPCA (above), have their hands and hats plenty full of pussycats, trying to care for each and every one, many of them infants in need of round-the-clock bottle feedings.

We hate to harsh your mellow, feline-lovers, but some of them won’t make it.

So we’re helping the only way we know how, by gathering an amazing group of can’t-look-away cuties (note chatterboxes Oprah, Kelly and Ellen, now available at New Jersey’s Camden County Animal Shelter) for two very important reasons: to ask you to consider adopting a pet from your local shelter AND to extol the importance of spaying and neutering your animals.

Behold the Valedictorian of the Class of 2017 Kitten Cuddler Program.

You can never start Selfie School too young.

They call it a “Cuddle Puddle” — we’re jumping in!

Cuddle puddle A post shared by PAWS Foster Kittens (@phillyfosterkitties) on May 15, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

BEST. PATIENT. EVER!

When your patient is so tiny he fits in your pocket ❤️🐱#veterinarymedicine #vetmedstudent #rescuekitten #pocketpet #kittenseason #externship #smallanimalmedicine #generalpractice #kittensofinstagram A post shared by Jackie Dueñas (@dogtorduenas) on May 16, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

I’m getting bigger every day, Doc!

Look who's getting so big! #kitten #rescue #teamtinybk #brooklyn #kittenseason #bedstuy #therootsbk #adoptdontshop A post shared by Team Tiny (@teamtinybk) on May 16, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

The Brady Bunch has nothing on these identical siblings found in a garage. Tear.

What? You’ve gotta be kitten me about this Kitten Season stuff.

Feeding time is clearly a free-for-all!

It's kitten season! #kittenrescuela #kittenseason #kittens #adoptdontshop #fosterkittens A post shared by Santito (@santitothekitten) on May 16, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Checkers, Malfoy and Snape are about to understand why cats hate water.

Sigh. Just hoping for a home when Kitten Season is over.

I think the shelter screwed up and gave me 1 baby kangaroo. A post shared by Foster Kittens San Diego (@fosterkittencloset) on May 16, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Some babies need extra TLC — email fosternyc@bestfriends.org to help out!

Don’t be bashful, babies. Put your best paw forward and you’ll find forever!

6 fuzzy kittens are looking for fur-ever homes at our adoption center today! 💕🐾🐱Our adoption center is open from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. today if you want to come snuggle some kittens! A post shared by Maryland SPCA (@mdspca) on May 16, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Dumped in an Atlanta park, but now in safe hands. To help, visit furkids.org/volunteer.

Oprah, Kelly and Ellen want to have a serious talk about Kitten Season, ready your lap!

To learn how you can lend a hand this Kitten Season, visit the Humane Society’s website.