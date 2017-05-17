Kitten Season Has Rescuers Everywhere with Their Hands Full of Cuteness (PHOTOS)

Kittens, kittens everywhere — even in your hair! It sounds like the most amazing scenario ever, we know.
However, the sad reality is that there just aren’t enough homes for all the kittens arriving this Kitten Season — the time of year when cats give birth and flood animal shelters.
Rescuers everywhere, in shelters and beyond, like Jacob Meyer an employee at the Great Plains SPCA (above), have their hands and hats plenty full of pussycats, trying to care for each and every one, many of them infants in need of round-the-clock bottle feedings.
We hate to harsh your mellow, feline-lovers, but some of them won’t make it.
So we’re helping the only way we know how, by gathering an amazing group of can’t-look-away cuties (note chatterboxes Oprah, Kelly and Ellen, now available at New Jersey’s Camden County Animal Shelter) for two very important reasons: to ask you to consider adopting a pet from your local shelter AND to extol the importance of spaying and neutering your animals.
Behold the Valedictorian of the Class of 2017 Kitten Cuddler Program.
The Class of 2017 Kitten Cuddler Program graduates are ready to take the next big step for their futures: finding forever homes! They may have a Master's in Cuteness but they're waiting to become the newest furry members of your family. Adopt an adorable Kitten Cuddler Program graduate today at our Pet Adoption and Protection Center! Their adoptions are FREE which includes spay/neuter surgery, deworming, age-appropriate vaccines, microchip and FIV & FeLV testing.
You can never start Selfie School too young.
They call it a “Cuddle Puddle” — we’re jumping in!
BEST. PATIENT. EVER!
I’m getting bigger every day, Doc!
The Brady Bunch has nothing on these identical siblings found in a garage. Tear.
Meet the super 6! These babies were found in a garage. They were cold, hungry and dirty, leading us to believe that mama wasn't coming back. Now they are safe in our care, and will be available for adoption through @munciearf in about 6 weeks. Right now they require several bottle feedings and baths a day. It's just like having a newborn again! I've been too tired to come up with fun names and need your help! Comment below with your ideas. We have 1 little tabby girl (pictured top right), and 5 boys!
What? You’ve gotta be kitten me about this Kitten Season stuff.
Feeding time is clearly a free-for-all!
Checkers, Malfoy and Snape are about to understand why cats hate water.
Bath time for these littles. Checkers, Malfoy and Snape.
Sigh. Just hoping for a home when Kitten Season is over.
Some babies need extra TLC — email fosternyc@bestfriends.org to help out!
Don’t be bashful, babies. Put your best paw forward and you’ll find forever!
Dumped in an Atlanta park, but now in safe hands. To help, visit furkids.org/volunteer.
These tiny babies were dumped in the parking lot of Midtown @PetSmart in a filthy carrier and covered in feces and fleas. A huge thanks to the staff of PetSmart and our fantastic FK volunteers for swinging into action and getting these helpless babies to the shelter and into our system. Welcome little furkids, you are safe now! We need all the help we can get during kitten season. If you're able to foster, head to furkids.org/volunteer for details on how to apply.
Oprah, Kelly and Ellen want to have a serious talk about Kitten Season, ready your lap!
Happy Mother's Day from our little girls, Oprah, Kelly and Ellen 💞
To learn how you can lend a hand this Kitten Season, visit the Humane Society’s website.