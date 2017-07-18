Step aside, Miley Cyrus: There’s a new twerking celeb on the scene whose hip-thrusting dance moves are more purr-ecious than provocative.

Meet Twerk. A video posted to Facebook on July 13 by the Humane Animal Rescue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, of the 3-month-old kitten went viral, of course.

According to the rescue’s post, Twerk “was brought to our East End shelter earlier this month because her previous owner was moving. Although she suffers from Cerebellum Hypoplasia, a neurological disorder that results in involuntary movements and shakes, Twerk is obviously an adept dancer and quite content with life!”

Cerebellum Hypoplasia, also known as “wobbly cat syndrome,” is a neurological disorder that can be found in cats and dogs when the cerebellum is not completely mature at birth. The disorder does not tend to get better or worse with age, and affected animals usually have a normal lifespan. However, pet owners need to be vigilant about secondary injuries caused by accidents due to the condition.

The rescue predicted that the Internet was “about to be broken” by this cutie. And indeed, no sooner had her adorable booty shaking video gone up, the adoption offers (as well as one sweet custom-made kitty wheelchair offer) came in.

Twerk was swept up by a lucky lady who will, hopefully, provide her with a loving forever home and some sweet butt bumpin’ tunes.