Kitten Has Successful Nursing Career Before Graduating to Forever Home

Ron must look back fondly on his nursing days.

The orange tabby lived for a few months at the Northfield Veterinary Hospital in Denver, where he comforted patients before recently graduating to a forever home.

“Ron came to us from a feral cat colony with three other kitties named Hermione, Luna and Harry,” says the hospital’s practice manager/co-owner, Jen Weston. “Ron immediately showed extra interest in getting to know all the other pets that came in to our hospital.”

Ron would cuddle up to any pet who was under anesthesia for dental work (not sterile procedures), providing them with body heat and sometimes a little grooming.

Weston would publish the cat’s interactions with the patients on her Facebook page and Ron soon became a requested service.

“I’m not really sure how he developed such a good bedside manner,” Weston tells PEOPLE. “I have always loved male orange tabbies and I think they just have such great and outgoing personalities.”

The team noticed how Ron would “mom” over his siblings when they were little, Weston says. “He always groomed them, and the one time a dog got into my office he pushed all his siblings behind him and puffed up to protect them (this was his first time ever seeing a dog before),” she recalls.

He warmed to dogs, as you can see from the photos, and even worked his magic on difficult furry patients.

“We once had a very aggressive kitty come into our hospital, and the owner warned us that he had been very difficult according to his previous vet,” she explains. “We usually lock Ronald up if we think his presence will be unwanted but that particular day he escaped our hold. He went right up to the aggressive cat and they became friends! Kitty was fine and easily managed after that.”

Ron, who is now about 8 months old, was the last of his litter to be adopted into a loving home, at which point he retired his nursing cap — but the hospital will always remember his contributions to comforting patients.

“We have taken on many stray kitties throughout the years,” adds Weston, “and he is definitely an exceptional cat.”