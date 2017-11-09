Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Son Kash’s Dog Attack Drama: A Timeline

Kim Zolciak-Biermann broke the news of her son's terrifying dog attack on April 23 by posting a photo of her husband Kroy Biermann holding her hand while they both lovingly looked down at Kash in his hospital bed.

"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," reads the mom of six's Instagram post.

Without providing many details about the incident, Zolciak-Biermann also shared that her four-year-old spent several hours in the operating room following the attack and would most likely return home in a few days.