Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Son Kash’s Dog Attack Drama: A Timeline
Months after his face was attacked by a dog, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s son Kash is helping take care of a puppy of his very own
Kim Zolciak-Biermann broke the news of her son's terrifying dog attack on April 23 by posting a photo of her husband Kroy Biermann holding her hand while they both lovingly looked down at Kash in his hospital bed.
"I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," reads the mom of six's Instagram post.
Without providing many details about the incident, Zolciak-Biermann also shared that her four-year-old spent several hours in the operating room following the attack and would most likely return home in a few days.
Just a day after revealing that Kash was in the hospital, the Don't Be Tardy star signed back on to Instagram to share good news: Kash's recovery was moving along faster than expected and he was cleared to return home that day.
"Thank you for all your comments, tweets, emails and texts. We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful," she wrote in the positive update, along with a photo of her son KJ comforting his younger brother.
On April 25, Zolciak-Biermann revealed a few more details about the attack in an Instagram post celebrating her husband's strength and support during this traumatic time for the couple.
"He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair … Those were the least of our worries," she wrote about the resulting panic surrounding Kash's attack.
The reality star's praise for her husband continued in an April 28 Instagram post, where she told fans that Kroy was there for her through "every tear, every doubt, every ounce of anger, frustration, confusion and fear."
In the post, Zolciak-Biermann also shared another update on her injured son, letting her followers know that "Kash is on the mend and doing so much better."
More good news followed on May 2. Zolciak-Biermann announced in an Instagram post that, "Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!"
"The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments his will and his positive attitude," she wrote. "Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress."
The proud mom also took this moment to share a few more details about the dog attack's effect on Kash.
"He will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well," she added.
During a May 7 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Zolciak-Biermann told host Andy Cohen that Kash's eyesight was not affected by the dog attack, which left injuries mostly to the four-year-old's face.
"He's doing awesome," she gushed. "He's doing great. He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix!"
"I mean, he was just unfortunately bit by a dog," she told Cohen later. "He's an animal lover — I could see him being a vet at some point, that's how much he loves dogs, cats."
Zolciak-Biermann kept the good news coming, posting the first close-up photo of Kash following the attack on May 9.
"Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched!" she shared in a post, which showed Kash with visible bruising and scrapes looking at the camera.
During this difficult time, Kash was incredibly strong, according to mom, keeping a positive attitude throughout the entire healing process.
"Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way," she wrote in a May 17 Instagram post featuring a photo of Kash swimming. "I'm such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control."
This amazing attitude became even more apparent in Zolciak-Biermann's more recent updates.
Just one month after the attack, the reality star shared a photo of Kash cuddling up to one of the adoptable puppies she and her husband arranged to have visit with the healing boy.
"Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals. Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didn't/don't want him to fear animals after all he has been through,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the meet up.
The canine encounters continued with Kash reaching out to a stray dog he met on a family trip to Turks and Caicos. Even though it had only been a month since a dog bit his face, the four-year-old was eager to get close to the friendly pup.
"Kash has been trying to give her his breakfast all morning, go figure," Zolciak-Biermann said in a Snapchat video of the sweet encounter.
On July 2, Kash was back to cuddling puppies at home, showering another adoptable baby dog in sweet cuddles.
The puppy pictured with Kash is one of three that stayed at Zolciak-Biermann’s home until they were ready to be adopted.
It was all leading to this moment! Four months after a dog mauling sent her son to the hospital, Zolciak-Biermann got Kash a pit bull puppy named Sailor for his birthday.
A Snapchat photo of the new pair of BFFs show them happily cuddling together, even though the four-year-old still has a visible scar near his eye from his April attack.
"My heart is going to explode," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the snap.
In November, Zolciak-Biermann revealed to PEOPLE that it was the family's dog Sinn that bit her son Kash, nearly blinding him.
It happened after Sinn became agitated by a loud leaf blower and went on "high alert" when Kash started to play nearby.
After struggling with the choice, The Don't Be Tardy star ultimately decided to keep Sinn, predominantly because Kash is still very attached to the husky/boxer mix. The 5-year-old's parents now see this incident as an opportunity to learn more about dog communication and training.
"You have to understand those triggers. Whether it’s loud noise, their tail being pulled, whatever it is, it should be on the forefront of everybody’s mind. Not as fear, but just awareness," Kroy Biermann told PEOPLE.