Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Won’t Show Dogs on Social Media After a Stranger Called Animal Control Services

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is fighting back after someone reported that she was not taking care of her pets.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, shared a series of videos on Snapchat explaining her story while focusing on a business card of an employee of the Lifeline Animal Project at Fulton County Animal Services.

“Apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say that they were not being taken care of,” she said. “I am utterly f—ing disgusted and appalled by the person that did this.”

Zolciak-Biermann continued by saying that her dogs are treated very well, pointing out that she recently spent $3,000 to take care of rescue puppies.

Due to the incident, the reality star said she would “no longer be sharing any part of my dogs and their life on my social media any longer.”

Reps for Zolciak-Biermann did not respond to a request for comment. The Lifeline Animal Project employee who visited her home could not be reached.

Earlier in the weekend, Zolciak-Biermann shared a video of her daughters bathing a puppy named Sage and another of her daughter playing with their dog Sinn (short for Sinatra).

In April, Zolciak-Biermann’s 4-year-old son Kash had a terrifying incident with a dog that sent him to the hospital and in danger of losing sight in his left eye. Since the encounter, Kim and her husband Kroy, 31, have slowly been reintroducing their six kids, Kash in particular, to more dogs to help them get over any fear of animals they might have developed after the attack.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals,” she wrote in a May 28 Instagram post. “Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through.”

She even shared a photo of Kash snuggling with a tame and tiny rescue puppy over the weekend, captioning the sweet photo: “How @kashbiermann has been spending the last 2 days!! extremely thankful @cheftraceybloom opened my eyes to rescuing puppies/dogs. Also thankful for the advice @iheartmiko gave me about reintroducing Kash to dogs sooner then later!!”