Update: Though Peachy Pop (a.k.a. Peaches) won the poll, Sushi it is, Kim Kardashian West tweeted early Tuesday morning.

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

Original story from June 26: There have been a lot of new arrivals in the Kardashian family this month.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian each brought home girl puppies from the same litter in June, and Kim and Kanye West announced they are planning to expand their family via a surrogate. That’s a lot to keep up with.

To help North adjust to the arrival of a second sibling, Kim got her the aforementioned baby dog. North is already taking to the pup (and how could you not with that furry face?), but one thing is missing.

The fluffball still doesn’t have a name.

Kourtney and her daughter Penelope Disick have already named their sister pup Honey, but Kim is taking her decision beyond the family.

On Monday, she Tweeted the four names she and North are deciding between and asked her millions of followers to vote on their favorite.

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

The choices run the gamut from religious to sweet. Right now, the masses seem to favor Peachy Pop (Peaches) but all of the other options are close behind.

Your vote matters! Take a moment to weigh in on this crucial pop culture moment and stay tuned for the result.