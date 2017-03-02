Today is Read Across America Day, and not only the literate are celebrating.

Shelter dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Missouri were treated to a Dr. Seuss story time this week, as patient pups listened on as children involved in the Shelter Buddies Reading Program read aloud their favorite Seuss stories, Cat in the Hat included.

The Shelter Buddies Reading Program is a win-win for everyone involved: The adoptable animals are exposed to positive social experiences that will help them be more relaxed when prospective pet parents come by their cages, while the children get a chance to practice their reading skills in front of a non-judgmental (and cute) crowd.

These quick reading sessions have already led to big success for the shelter. Since the Humane Society of Missouri started the program, the average shelter stay of an animal has dropped to eight days.

More than 900 kids have joined the Shelter Buddies Reading Program, which also gives them a chance to form positive and respectful relationships with animals.

Celebrate Read Across America Day with your own captive audience by reading a book to your pet at home.