WATCH: Kid Goes to Llama Feeding, Realizes His Deep Fear of Llamas

It pays to try to new things. Sometimes you discover new passions. Other times you realize fears deeply rooted in your subconscious. Either way, it’s an important journey into self-discovery.

This video captures the scary side of putting yourself out there. This boy thought he would enjoy a llama feeding with his family.

SPOILER ALERT: This boy was wrong, oh so wrong.

Feeding a llama is not like handing out treats to a little lamb. Llamas are a little more ferocious with their hunger, as this family found out when the animals started popping their heads through their car windows to get to the chow faster.

Everyone handled the intruders well, except for our friend in the backseat.